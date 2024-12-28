Odisha CB nabs mother-son duo from Ghaziabad in Rs 1.37 crore 'digital arrest' fraud

The cyber fraudsters tricked the victim by claiming that his Aadhaar card details were hacked by a miscreant and that the document was used for money laundering.

The fraudsters threatened the elderly man that a criminal case was registered against him and he would have to undergo three to seven years imprisonment.

They tricked him into transferring all his savings to a bank account for verification and assured him that they would return his entire money after the investigation was over.

After being intimidated, the victim transferred Rs 1,37,90,000 from him as well as his wife's State Bank of India (SBI) accounts in five transactions between May 14 and 18.

During the investigation, CB officers found out that the victim had deposited the money in three bank accounts.

Out of the total amount, Rs 1.12 crore was deposited in the bank account of Vanshneel Software Private Limited.

The agency's officers ascertained that Neelam and Vansh were the proprietors of Vanshneel. The mother-son duo had opened around 13 bank accounts to siphon off the defrauded amount.

All the accounts were opened in different branches of Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, said a CB officer.

Neelam and Vansh were earlier arrested by Mandir Marg Cyber police station in New Delhi for their involvement in a similar digital arrest scam amounting to Rs 63 lakh.

Reporting Platform, Neelam and Vansh are involved in more than 15 cases of cyber fraud in different states across the country.