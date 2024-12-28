Protests against Bihar civil service exam gather pace

PATNA: The ongoing protest by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates demanding the cancellation of the December 13 exam intensified after Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor visited the protest site on Friday and pledged his support to the demonstrators.

Kishor urged CM Nitish Kumar to take cognisance of the matter and form a committee to resolve issue, which was sparked by rumors of a paper leak. Noted educator Faizal Khan, professionally known as Khan Sir, also extended support to the candidates agitating for the last nine days in support of their demand for re-examination.

A number of BPSC candidates started agitation on December 13, by alleging irregularities during the preliminary examination conducted by the BPSC and demanding re-examination throughout the state.

Several candidates reported receiving the question paper nearly an hour late, while others claimed that answer sheets were torn, fuelling suspicions of a potential leak.