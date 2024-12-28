Protests against Bihar civil service exam gather pace

PATNA: The ongoing protest by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates demanding the cancellation of the December 13 exam intensified after Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor visited the protest site on Friday and pledged his support to the demonstrators.
Kishor urged CM Nitish Kumar to take cognisance of the matter and form a committee to resolve issue, which was sparked by rumors of a paper leak. Noted educator Faizal Khan, professionally known as Khan Sir, also extended support to the candidates agitating for the last nine days in support of their demand for re-examination.
A number of BPSC candidates started agitation on December 13, by alleging irregularities during the preliminary examination conducted by the BPSC and demanding re-examination throughout the state.
Several candidates reported receiving the question paper nearly an hour late, while others claimed that answer sheets were torn, fuelling suspicions of a potential leak.
Khan Sir, who met the protesting candidates in Gardanibagh locality, said, “Why did the Commission hide the evidence and CCTV footage?”
Another famous teacher and coaching centre owner Guru Rehman also reached the agitating venue to back the candidates. Both Khan Sir and Guru Rehman left the venue after candidates accused coaching centres of making an attempt to ‘hijack’ their agitation.
Earlier, Independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav participated in the sit-in agitation. BPSC examination controller Rajesh Kumar Singh, however, clarified that the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, would not be cancelled as candidates could not produce any evidence to prove their allegation that irregularities were committed.
The BPSC cancelled the preliminary examination for candidates at the Bapu Pariksha
Parisar centre after the exam conducted on December 13 was disrupted by “unruly” aspirants, resulting in a ruckus during which an on-duty official tragically died of a heart attack”.