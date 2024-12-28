Ranchi Diary | ‘Health circuit’ of hosps for speedy care

A health circuit of all medical colleges and hospitals and district hospitals in Jharkhand will be created so that patients can be shifted from one hospital to another as per need without hassle. This will ease the patient load in a single hospital. Chief Minister Hemant Soren while holding a high-level review meeting with officials of the Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Department said the government is committed to providing better health facilities to the people in the state. The CM also directed the officials of the health department that all government hospitals in the state should be functional 24×7.

Home ministry’s replies to RTIs filed by a Ranchi-based social activist suggest that the Centre does not have any clear data about the presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants or ‘infiltrator’ in Jharkhand. The RTI replies from different departments of Union government suggest that there is little concrete data available with it regarding the presence of Bangladeshi migrants illegally inhabiting the state. In the reply, the immigration section of the Foreigners’ Division of the Centre stated that it “has no information to furnish” on the latest available data on the state-wise numbers of Bangladesh nationals in India.

The state government has decided to hike the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees and pensioners by three percent. Now employees and pensioners will get 53% dearness allowance, increased from 50%. The decision was taken during a Cabinet Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. More than three lakh government employees are likely to benefit with this decision. The hike aligns with the broader trend observed across the country, where state governments and the Centre are adjusting dearness allowance rates to address the rising inflation in the country.

