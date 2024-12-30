Ahmedabad Diary | BJP to prioritise ‘active’ members, not age

‘One Position, One Person’ rule flouted

BJP MLA Govind Parmar from Umreth submitted a formal complaint to state general secretary objecting to Hardik Prakash Patel’s appointment as the Umreth city BJP president. The rift between Parmar and MP Mitesh Patel came to light, as Hardik’s father, Prakash Patel, is a close associate of the MP and holds key positions in local organisations. According to sources, “The BJP had announced a “one person, one position” rule for appointments, stating that family members holding multiple roles would be disqualified. However, this rule doesn’t seem to have been applied in Hardik’s case.

Cong to hold national meet in Porbandar

After the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi challenged the BJP, vowing to defeat them in their stronghold, Gujarat. Following this, at a recent Congress Working Committee meeting in Karnataka, it was announced that the party’s next national session will be held in Gujarat, with speculations that it could take place in Gandhi’s birthplace, Porbandar. Scheduled for April, the session will see Congress leaders from across the country converge in Gujarat, including national and regional figures, as well as district presidents. This event comes at a pivotal time, as Congress gears up for the upcoming local self-government elections.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

