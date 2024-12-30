Dalit man beaten, paraded for ‘attempting religious conversion’ in UP's Fatehpur

LUCKNOW: A 47-year-old Dalit man from Behlopur Alai village of Fatehpur district was beaten and paraded with his head tonsured for allegedly trying to "coerce a group of residents to convert to Christianity" on Friday.
The victim, Shivbadan, claimed that the group of upper caste men assaulted him and his family members to "teach him a lesson" for converting to Christianity.
The victim is out on bail in a case of anti-conversion law in which he was arrested two years ago. However, on the basis of the complaint filed by Shivbadan, Fatehpur police lodged and FIR against Rohit Dixit, Lavlesh Singh, and Somkaran along with a number of unidentified persons. All the three named accused are allegedly associated with Bajrang Dal. Police have also registered a counter FIR against Shivbadan and three others based on a complaint filed by Rohit Dixit. The group of villagers accused Shivbadan of engaging in religious conversions to Christianity hence a case was registered against him as well, said the police sources.
According to Fatehpur Additional Superintendent of Police, VS Mishra, an investigation is underway and any legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected. No one has been arrested so far.
As per Shivbadan’s complaint, he was standing at the village crossing to catch a taxi to the railway station on December 26, when he noticed the accused making unsavoury comments targeting him while exhorting others to teach him a lesson. He added in his complaint that when he returned home the next morning, he was attacked by a group of men, led by accused Rohit Dixit, Lavlesh Singh, and Somkaran. They even targeted his wife and children. Shivbadan claimed that the attackers allegedly dragged him to a nearby temple and got his head tonsured. Then the accused allegedly paraded him around the village and took him to another temple where they forced him to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and thrashed him repeatedly.
However, Shivbadan also claimed that a case was registered against him by the district police based on the false allegations against him even when he no longer followed Christianity.
On the other hand, Rohit Dixit, in his complaint, alleged that on December 26, while he was at his shop in the village, Shivbadan, along with three associates—Ram Bahadur, Santosh, and Shivpal Paswan—and four unidentified persons, arrived in a car. They allegedly asked him (Rohit Dixit) to convert to Christianity, promising him a job at Mission Hospital and financial assistance from people attending prayers. Rohit claimed that when he refused and objected to his offer, Shivbadan abused him and threatened him with false case.
Based on Rohit Dixit’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Shivbadan, Ram Bahadur, Santosh, Shivpal Paswan, and four unidentified persons.