Dalit man beaten, paraded for ‘attempting religious conversion’ in UP's Fatehpur

LUCKNOW: A 47-year-old Dalit man from Behlopur Alai village of Fatehpur district was beaten and paraded with his head tonsured for allegedly trying to "coerce a group of residents to convert to Christianity" on Friday.

The victim, Shivbadan, claimed that the group of upper caste men assaulted him and his family members to "teach him a lesson" for converting to Christianity.

The victim is out on bail in a case of anti-conversion law in which he was arrested two years ago. However, on the basis of the complaint filed by Shivbadan, Fatehpur police lodged and FIR against Rohit Dixit, Lavlesh Singh, and Somkaran along with a number of unidentified persons. All the three named accused are allegedly associated with Bajrang Dal. Police have also registered a counter FIR against Shivbadan and three others based on a complaint filed by Rohit Dixit. The group of villagers accused Shivbadan of engaging in religious conversions to Christianity hence a case was registered against him as well, said the police sources.

According to Fatehpur Additional Superintendent of Police, VS Mishra, an investigation is underway and any legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected. No one has been arrested so far.