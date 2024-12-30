Teen hammers friend to death in Meerut over girlfriend's stolen private pictures, videos

LUCKNOW: A teenage boy allegedly killed his close friend in Meerut on Saturday after the victim allegedly “teased him with his girlfriend’s nude pictures and videos”, said the police sources.

The sources further added that the teenager accused was apprehended and he admitted to his crime. The accused allegedly confessed that the deceased, who was 16, had some nude pictures and videos of the his girlfriend. The victim had stolen those videos and pictures from his phone and was teasing him.

Nurturing the fear that the victim would leak his girlfriend’s pictures and videos on social media, the accused planned to kill his friend. According to Meerut Superintendent of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh, both the victim and the accused were neighbours studying in classes 11 and 12, respectively.

Preparing for engineering entrance exams simultaneously at a coaching centre, both used to go together to the coaching centre on a scooty, said the SP. The two allegedly left for the coaching class on Saturday but the victim did not return till late evening. When the victim’s parents asked the accused, he said he did not know his whereabouts.