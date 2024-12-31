Bihar government hands over Rohtas police firing probe to CID; removes DSP amid public outrage

PATNA: The Bihar government on Tuesday handed over the investigation into the recent police firing on a group of people in Rohtas district, in which one person was killed and two others suffered bullet injuries on December 27 night, to the criminal investigation department (CID) following a public outrage.

Bihar police headquarters in a statement issued on Tuesday said that the deputy superintendent of police, traffic, Sasaram, Md. Adil Bilal and his bodyguard Chandramauli Nagia have been asked to report to the police headquarters with immediate effect. The DSP and his bodyguard have been removed from their place of posting to conduct a fair investigation.

The erring police officials will not be able to influence the probe. One person was killed and two others were injured in the incident.

Three separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. The first FIR deals with the firing by the cops, the second FIR is related to the recovery of liquor bottles and other objectionable articles from the spot. The third FIR has been lodged on the statement of the DSP's bodyguard Chandramauli. Copies of all three FIRs have been provided to the CID to conduct a detailed investigation on the directive of the state police headquarters.