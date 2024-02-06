Bihar sets a national record in smart Prepaid Meters installation: CMD at Roundtable meet

NEW DELHI: After years of sustained efforts, Bihar has created a national record in installation of Smart Prepaid Meters.

This was announced by CMD, Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) Sanjeev Hans after the Bihar roundtable on energy organised in Patna on Monday (Feb 5, 2024) evening.

"We have created national record by installation of more than 26 lakh Smart Prepaid Meters. This is unprecedented and showcases the kind of reforms we are undertaking in power sector", Sanjeev Hans said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Hans claimed that Bihar has been transformed from a power-starved state to a power-sufficient state.

"The State is now able to provide an average power supply of 22 hours in rural areas, 23.5 hours in urban areas and uninterrupted 24 hours in dedicated feeders for industries. The state has massively strengthened infrastructure that could meet the peak demand of over 7000 MW", he told the investors at the roundtable.

Hans said the state government under the visionary leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, has approved an amount of Rs 5,368 crores for development of Transmission infrastructure in the state.

"With large scope for growth in power sector, we offer more than Rs 9000 crore investment opportunities in Bihar," Hans claimed.

Besides all this, he also added that Bihar under "Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission", the state government has planned for generation of 1000 MW rooftop solar energy on government buildings in next 2-3 years with an estimated budget of worth Rs 4000 crore.