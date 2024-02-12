Right-wing group objects to screening of film at NFAI, says it showed Indian Army in bad light

PUNE: Members of a right-wing organisation on Sunday barged into the premises of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) objecting to the screening of a docudrama, claiming that it showed the Indian Army in a bad light, a police official said.

The protesters belonging to Samast Hindu Bandhav Sanghatana were detained and released after being issued notices under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, the official said.

The incident took place when a docudrama, titled "I Am Not The River Jhelum", was being screened as part of NFAI's 'A Festival of Contemporary Indian Films'.

Shouting slogans, the protesters demanded that the screening be stopped, the official said.

Ravindra Padwal, president of the right-wing organisation, said they objected to the film after learning that some of the scenes in it cast the Indian Army in Kashmir in a bad light.