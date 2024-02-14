Sonia Gandhi files Nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, fields Abhishek Singhvi in HP

NEW DELHI: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has submitted her nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan. Accompanied by senior Congress leaders, she arrived at the Rajasthan Assembly at around noon on Wednesday. Present during her nomination were also Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. The formal announcement of Sonia's candidacy was made by the party after her arrival in Jaipur this morning.

Sonia Gandhi is set to occupy the seat previously held by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha. Additionally, the party has unveiled the names of three other leaders contesting: Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh, Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Bihar, and Chandrakant Handore from Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur around 9 am to complete the nomination process. Notably, Rajasthan is gearing up for the Rajya Sabha elections, with three seats up for grabs. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced candidates for two seats, the Congress has nominated Sonia Gandhi for one. The voting for the Rajya Sabha elections is scheduled for 27th February.

Ahead of Sonia Gandhi's nomination, a legislature party meeting took place where Congress MLAs warmly welcomed Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka. During the meeting, State President Govind Singh Dotasara expressed confidence that Sonia Gandhi's entry into the Rajya Sabha would uplift the spirits of party workers. This development has been hailed as a moment of pride for Rajasthan. Following Dotasara's remarks, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie and former CM Ashok Gehlot also spoke, highlighting the positive impact on party morale.