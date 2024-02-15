Punjab, Haryana agree to disagree on use of drones

CHANDIGARH: A day after Haryana Police used drones to rain down teargas shells on protesting farmers at Shambhu border, AAP-led Punjab government has objected to such measures, raising jurisdictional issues.

In a letter to his Haryana counterpart in Ambala, Patiala deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmed Parray has asked Shaleen to restrict such measures within the Haryana territory. Parray said the authorities in the BJP-ruled Haryana fell in line after he took up the matter, restricting the drone movement along the border. Parry said he has conveyed his objection to the Ambala Senior Superintendent of Police as well. Sources said the DC Amabla was analyzing the Parray’s information.