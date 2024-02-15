Punjab, Haryana agree to disagree on use of drones

CHANDIGARH: A day after Haryana Police used drones to rain down teargas shells on protesting farmers at Shambhu border, AAP-led Punjab government has objected to such measures, raising jurisdictional issues.
In a letter to his Haryana counterpart in Ambala, Patiala deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmed Parray has asked Shaleen to restrict such measures within the Haryana territory. Parray said the authorities in the BJP-ruled Haryana fell in line after he took up the matter, restricting the drone movement along the border. Parry said he has conveyed his objection to the Ambala Senior Superintendent of Police as well. Sources said the DC Amabla was analyzing the Parray’s information.
Farmers claimed drones dropped several teargas canisters on them when they were standing well inside the Punjab territory. The Haryana Police maintains the measure was taken after their personnel were pelted with stones by the protestors.
Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij expressed his surprise over Punjab’s notic. “When farmers started moving from Amritsar, they (Punjab cops) did not even try to stop them. That means they wanted the farmers to create terror in Delhi. A DSP and 25 other police officers have been injured in stone throwing,’’ said Vij. He said the area was a state border and not an “international boundary.”
The Punjab Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal have condemned the Haryana Police action. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the ban on mobile internet services, bulk SMSs and dongle services in seven districts of Haryana till February 15 midnight. Earlier, mobile services were suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa till February 13.
On Tuesday, farmers had clashed with Haryana Police personnel at two border points between the states, facing teargas shells and water cannons as they tried to break the barricades blocking their protest march to Delhi.
After a face-off with the police that lasted several hours on Tuesday, farmer leaders called off the protest. They resumed their march from Shambhu border on Wednesday. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are participating in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation to put pressure on the centrfor their demands, including a law on MSP.