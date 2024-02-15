Rahul dials injured farmer, BJP says don’t be misled

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: A day after Congress promised Minimum Supporting Price (MSP) for crops if the INDIA bloc comes to power, senior leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to an injured farmer over the phone and extended support to the farmers in their fight for their rights.
Gurmeet Singh, an ex-serviceman, was injured during the police action in the protest at the Shambhu border near Patiala. The phone conversation was facilitated by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring who visited Singh at the hospital in Rajpura.
Rahul shared a post in Hindi on his WhatsApp channel and inquired about his health. “Talked on phone to former soldier Gurmeet Singh ji, who was seriously injured in police atrocities during the farmers’ movement. Enquired about his health and expressed support to him for their peaceful movement demanding their rights,” said the former Congress chief. Rahul also flayed the “dictatorial attitude” of the Modi government towards th farmers.
“It is completely wrong. We are with you. Don’t worry. You are fighting for what is important for the country. You earlier worked for the country and you are doing it now as well. Well done. Best of luck,’’ Rahul told the injured farmer. The farmer leaders have claimed that 60 farmers were injured yesterday when the Haryana Police used tear gas shells.
Sharing a video of the interaction on Facebook, Warring said, “Havildar Rajinder Singh, who served in the Army for 17 years, talked about Rahul Gandhi. Rajinder ji explained that he knows the difference between a bullet wound and a tear gas shell attack, he is saying that it is a bullet wound. They are attacked with 12 bores,” he said.
Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda today speaking to media in Delhi said “Farmer organizations have to understand that no decision regarding the law that is being talked about can be taken in such a way that without thinking about the situation for everyone in the later days.”
“People should criticize at times. We should try to take care of all its aspects. Farmers will also have to take care that common life should not be disrupted, common life should not be disturbed in any way”, he said. He appealed to the farmers to come to speak on the issue instead of being misled by political parties. On Tuesday, Union minister Anurag Thakur also said that the government is ready to speak to farmer on MSP.
Congress rejects BJP claim
Dismissing the BJP’s allegations that the UPA government rejected Swaminathan Commission recommendations in 2010, Congress leader Pawan Khera said the government accepted 175 out of the 201 recommendations. Khera challenged the BJP to prove its claims on the issue.