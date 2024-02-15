Rahul dials injured farmer, BJP says don’t be misled

Rahul shared a post in Hindi on his WhatsApp channel and inquired about his health. “Talked on phone to former soldier Gurmeet Singh ji, who was seriously injured in police atrocities during the farmers’ movement. Enquired about his health and expressed support to him for their peaceful movement demanding their rights,” said the former Congress chief. Rahul also flayed the “dictatorial attitude” of the Modi government towards th farmers.

“It is completely wrong. We are with you. Don’t worry. You are fighting for what is important for the country. You earlier worked for the country and you are doing it now as well. Well done. Best of luck,’’ Rahul told the injured farmer. The farmer leaders have claimed that 60 farmers were injured yesterday when the Haryana Police used tear gas shells.

Sharing a video of the interaction on Facebook, Warring said, “Havildar Rajinder Singh, who served in the Army for 17 years, talked about Rahul Gandhi. Rajinder ji explained that he knows the difference between a bullet wound and a tear gas shell attack, he is saying that it is a bullet wound. They are attacked with 12 bores,” he said.