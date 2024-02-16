Believe it or not! ‘Dead’ woman from Chhattisgarh comes alive in Bihar after 18 hrs

PATNA: An elderly woman, who was declared dead by doctors of a Chhattisgarh hospital, came back to life soon after her body entered the limits of her native state—Bihar.

The woman, Ramwati Devi, 71, is undergoing treatment in intensive care unit (UCI) of Begisarai district sadar hospital in Bihar and doctors attending to her said that she was recovering fast. The incident happened on February 11 when she complained of uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital in Korva district of Chhattisgarh.

She died in the hospital during treatment the next day.

Her two sons—Ghanshyam Sah and Murari Sah—then decided to perform the last rites at their native village Neema Chandpura in Bihar’s Begusarai district. They hired a private vehicle to bring the body to their native village.

Nearly 18 hours of their journey, the sons noticed some activities in the body of their mother. Initially they could not believe their eyes, but the activities became more evident when they reached Aurangabad in Bihar.

They parked the vehicle by the road and observed the activities in the dead body for some time. They were taken aback when they found she was alive. They rushed to Begusarai sadar hospital where she was admitted to ICU.

Dr Krishna Kumar, who is attending to Ramwati, said on Thursday that she was responding to the line of treatment and her condition had improved.