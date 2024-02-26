Congress a sinking ship, uses tribals as vote bank, says Chhattisgarh CM in Telangana

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday cited Congress as the “sinking ship” where many leaders are leaving to join the other parties.

Addressing the inaugural public meeting of BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Bhadrachalam on Sunday in adjoining Telangana state, Sai urged the people to be a source of strength for the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and turn India a third economic power globally by 2045 (he referred Sone Ki Chidiya) by voting for the BJP.

“Congress is a mother of corruption and uses tribals merely as its vote bank. But the BJP has always given the tribal community their due share. It’s possible only in the BJP that an ordinary party worker and a tribal like me can become the chief minister.