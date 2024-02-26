Congress a sinking ship, uses tribals as vote bank, says Chhattisgarh CM in Telangana

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday cited Congress as the “sinking ship” where many leaders are leaving to join the other parties.
Addressing the inaugural public meeting of BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Bhadrachalam on Sunday in adjoining Telangana state, Sai urged the people to be a source of strength for the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and turn India a third economic power globally by 2045 (he referred Sone Ki Chidiya) by voting for the BJP.
“Congress is a mother of corruption and uses tribals merely as its vote bank. But the BJP has always given the tribal community their due share. It’s possible only in the BJP that an ordinary party worker and a tribal like me can become the chief minister.
Under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, a separate ministry of tribal welfare was created, earmarked funds for holistic development of adivasi samaj”, he said aiming to win the tribals’ support and further added that the BJP remains as the biggest political party where the democracy works and its workers remain the real strength.
The Chhattisgarh CM said that owing to rampant corruption during the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre, the Congress leaders and ministers had to go to jail.
“Consequently the people had resolutely rejected the Congress that now remains confined to a limited area. We need to defeat Congress from this region too”, he averred.
The Vijay Sankalp Yatra was launched from the party’s cluster that covers three Lok Sabha constituencies—Warrangal, Mahabubad and Khammam. The tribal CM was speaking in the Mahabubad constituency, which happens to be the reserved Scheduled Tribe seat.
“There remains similarities between Telangana and Chhattisgarh and both the states are newly created, though our state came into existence earlier. Here a very old temple of Lord Ram exists and in Chhattisgarh we have the temple of Mata Kaushalya (mother of Ram). Chhattisgarh state is a maternal home (nanihaal) of Ram”, Sai said at Bhadrachalam.
He eulogised PM Modi as a charismatic leader who has emerged very popular worldwide and said, “The PM works taking everyone along with a vision—sabka saath sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas. We need to support the BJP as it is the party that works for village (rural), poor, farmers, labourers. Several welfare schemes for them were accomplished from 2014-19 in the Centre led by PM Modi”, the CM said.