Power Games | MPs desert BSP as Maya shows no will to fight

Battle for UP

MPs desert BSP as Maya shows no will to fight

According to an old adage, the road to Delhi goes through Uttar Pradesh. As the date for the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections draws near, parties are leaving no stone unturned to win a maximum number of seats in the country’s largest state. There is frenzied activity going on in the state. Alliances are being forged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made several trips to the state in the last couple of months. Rahul Gandhi is in Uttar Pradesh leading his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. One party that appears to be gripped by inertia is the Bahujan Samaj Party.

It is showing no desire to fight. The party had won 10 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections which it had contested in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. More than half of its MPs have already deserted the party, and most of the remaining half are also looking for better options. Its Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari has joined the Samajwadi Party, which has fielded him from the same seat. BSP’s Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali joined Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Amroha on Saturday. He will contest the upcoming election from Amroha as a Congress candidate. Fazlur Rehman, the BSP MP from Saharanpur, has refused to contest.