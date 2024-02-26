Power Games | MPs desert BSP as Maya shows no will to fight

Battle for UP
MPs desert BSP as Maya shows no will to fight
According to an old adage, the road to Delhi goes through Uttar Pradesh. As the date for the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections draws near, parties are leaving no stone unturned to win a maximum number of seats in the country’s largest state. There is frenzied activity going on in the state. Alliances are being forged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made several trips to the state in the last couple of months. Rahul Gandhi is in Uttar Pradesh leading his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. One party that appears to be gripped by inertia is the Bahujan Samaj Party.
It is showing no desire to fight. The party had won 10 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections which it had contested in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. More than half of its MPs have already deserted the party, and most of the remaining half are also looking for better options. Its Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari has joined the Samajwadi Party, which has fielded him from the same seat. BSP’s Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali joined Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Amroha on Saturday. He will contest the upcoming election from Amroha as a Congress candidate. Fazlur Rehman, the BSP MP from Saharanpur, has refused to contest.
The party’s Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey has joined the BJP today. Sangeeta Azad, MP from Lalganj reserved constituency, is in talks with the BJP to join the party. She has already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Jaunpur MP Shyam Singh Yadav is negotiating with both the Congress and SP. Bijnor MP Maluk Nagar is exploring the possibility of joining the BJP. Atul Rai, MP from Ghosi, is seeking an SP ticket. Shrawasti MP Shiromani Verma is talking to both the BJP and Congress for a ticket from the same seat. With such a large desertion, the BSP appears to be in a state of free fall.
CBI Raid on Satyapal Malik
Last word on J&K corruption yet to be spoken
The CBI raid on former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik’s premises in Delhi, Gurgaon and Baghpat in a case relating to the award of a hydel power project in J&K is set to escalate the war of words between the outspoken former Governor and the Union government. The Governor had made a sensational allegation that pressure was put upon him to clear two projects involving kickbacks of Rs 150 crore each. The CBI was asked to investigate the allegations.
The investigation has turned the tables on Malik. The agency is now investigating him. Sources said both sides have enough material against each other and Malik has already threatened to spill more beans if an attempt is made to corner him. The CBI has, therefore, examined Malik only as a witness and not as an accused. According to sources, Malik, who is currently undergoing treatment for burns in a Delhi hospital, is expected to reveal some more details about the two projects and the people who were pushing them.
Shahid Faridi
The writer is Resident Editor, TNIE, New Delhi.
Follow him on X @Shahid_Faridi_