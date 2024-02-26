Sukhu says will pay Rs 1,500 a month to women, claims election promise fulfilled

CHANDIGARH: The Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government today launched the Indira Gandhi Pyaari Behna Samman Nidhi Yojana that entails Rs 1,500 per month to all women in Lahaul and Spit, fulfilling one of its election guarantees.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the initial phase of the scheme meant for all women of Lahaul and Spit aged 18 or above. “The state government was fulfilling all its guarantees in a phased manner,’’ said Sukhu.

Beginning his speech before the local people by greeting them ‘jule,’ the CM thanked them for their enthusiasm in the chilling -9 degree temperature. Sukhu also announced Rs 1,500 from February 1, to 2.37 lakh women who were receiving a pension of Rs 1,100 in the state. In this way, 2.42 lakh women of the state will receive a pension of Rs 1,500 per month.

“We do what we say. We have come to extend the benefits of the schemes to the last person standing in the queue and lay the foundation for a self-reliant Himachal,” he said.