Power Games: ED has three questions for Arvind Kejriwal

Summons to CM

ED has three questions for Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fourth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to appear before the agency on January 18. The agency wants him to record his statement in its ongoing investigation into the Aam Aadmi Party’s alleged role in generating illegal funds by favouring select businessmen in the new liquor policy brought in by its government in Delhi. Kejriwal has so far refused to appear before the agency and has termed its summons as illegal. There are reports that the Chief Minister may ignore the fourth summons too. According to sources, if Kejriwal skips the latest summons, the ED may approach the court to seek a warrant for his custodial interrogation. Sources said the agency wants to ask Kejriwal three questions. One, what was the basis for his government to fix the commission of wholesalers at 12%, when the expert committee had suggested 1%. What was his role in fixing the commission, given that the final meeting of the group of ministers that recommended the 12% commission was held at the CM’s residence. Two, what is his connection with Vijay Nair, who allegedly collected over `100 crore on behalf of the AAP from the South Group (a group of liquor traders and manufacturers). Kejriwal will be confronted with accused Sameer Mahendru’s statement to the agency in which he has said that Nair was introduced to him by the CM as his trusted man and was asked to deal with Nair as his representative. Third, how would he explain Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd owner Rajesh Joshi’s statement that he received `70 crore, including a part in cash, from AAP for use in Goa elections.

INDIA seat-sharing

A question of sentiments & desire to expand

The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are locked in a tough negotiation over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections. The AAP leaders have made generous offer of seats in Delhi and Punjab, the two states where the party is in power. In return, it wants the Congress to share seats in Haryana and Gujarat. The party is keen on increasing its footprint in the two states. Though the former Haryana chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is not in favour of sharing seats in his state, the Congress central leadership is not averse to giving the urban seat of Faridabad and one more general, non-Jat seat to AAP. In Gujarat too, the two parties are close to concluding a pact. The Bharuch Lok Sabha seat has, however, become a sticking point between the two parties. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has already announced its candidate from the constituency. But the Congress is refusing to part with the seat on grounds of sentiments. The party’s negotiators have told their AAP counterparts that the seat belongs to its former leader Ahmad Patel and it does not wish to give it away as the party workers in the constituency are keen to get a Congress candidate elected from there as a tribute to the deceased leader. Sources said the talks are going on in an extremely cordial atmosphere despite a long history of bitterness between the two parties.

Advantage BJP

Former Haryana Congress chief to join BJP

Former president of the Haryana unit of Congress Ashok Tanwar is all set to join the BJP this week. Tanwar, a prominent Dalit face in Haryana, had quit Congress after a bitter fight with senior party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal. Sources said he is miffed with the AAP leadership for neglecting Haryana and has made up his mind to quit the party and join the BJP. The BJP is likely to field him from Sirsa or Ambala reserved constituency in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.