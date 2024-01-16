Mumbai Diary: Speaker Narwekar’s decision on disqualification a secret

Speaker Narwekar’s decision on disqualification a secret
The Maharashtra State Assembly, Speaker Rahul Narwekar shrouded his decision to disqualify (or not) 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in an impenetrable veil of secrecy. Among these lawmakers, 14 hailed from Uddhav Thackeray’s faction. Despite rampant speculation in political circles,Narwekar’s inscrutable disposition gave little away. Rumour had it that Narwekar drafted the disqualification order on his personal laptop, safeguarding it with utmost discretion. He didn’t share the order with anyone and even left the laptop locked away in his office, ensuring outcome was protected.
Political landscape shifts after Deora quits Cong
The political landscape in Maharashtra witnessed a seismic shift as former Congress Lok Sabha MP Milind Deora severed ties with the party. This move prompted expectations of a possible exodus of other prominent Congress leaders, including Maharashtra Congress Working President Nasim Khan and fellow Working President Basvaraj Patil from Osmanabad. Nasim Khan, who narrowly lost the 2019 state assembly election to a Shinde-led Sena MLA, has reportedly been offered a ministerial position in the state upon joining the Shinde Sena. Meanwhile,
Shinde works on image enhancement
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has embarked on an extensive image enhancement campaign ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With substantial financial investments, Shinde has enlisted multiple public relations and image makeover agencies to bolster his standing as a formidable leader in Maharashtra. Previously, both his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Chief Minister Shinde shared equal prominence in promotional materials. However, recent adjustments have seen the deputies’ presence reduced, while Shinde’s stature has been subtly elevated.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com