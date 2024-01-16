Mumbai Diary: Speaker Narwekar’s decision on disqualification a secret

Speaker Narwekar’s decision on disqualification a secret

The Maharashtra State Assembly, Speaker Rahul Narwekar shrouded his decision to disqualify (or not) 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in an impenetrable veil of secrecy. Among these lawmakers, 14 hailed from Uddhav Thackeray’s faction. Despite rampant speculation in political circles,Narwekar’s inscrutable disposition gave little away. Rumour had it that Narwekar drafted the disqualification order on his personal laptop, safeguarding it with utmost discretion. He didn’t share the order with anyone and even left the laptop locked away in his office, ensuring outcome was protected.