Outrage among tribals in Jharkhand over ED’s actions: Congress' Bandhu Tirkey

RANCHI: Amid CM Hemant Soren's skipping of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged land scam case, Congress working president and senior tribal leader Bandhu Tirkey on Monday warned the ED of dire consequences for challenging an elected government in the state.
According to Tirkey, tribals in the state were feeling a sense of outrage against the ED.
Expressing strong objection against the words chosen by the ED, Tirkey said that an elected Chief Minister cannot be challenged like this. He is being harassed because of being a tribal son, the tribal leader remarked.
Notably, the last letter issued by ED said, “Either Soren comes himself between January 16 to 20 January, or the ED will have to come to him.”
Tirkey said, “Tribals go on ‘jani shikar’ (a tradition of an all-women team going out to the jungles for hunting) every 12 years. When a tribal gets angered… what is this ED, BD, or CD? Jis din dhal-mugda nikla to dikkat ho jayegi (The day dhal-mugda, a traditional tribal tool to break stones, is brought out of their homes, they (ED) will be in deep trouble)."
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has however called the statements as Tirkey’s "personal views" while admitting that persistent summoning of the CM and others by the ED has angered the tribals. "They view it as an attempt to destabilize the democratically elected government," the party observed.
JMM General Secretary and Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, “Efforts are indeed being made to disturb the governance in this state…there is definitely an outrage among the people. You (ED) don’t have any specific information and don't even give it to the public domain. You (ED) don’t even want to talk officially and create confusion among the people through your sources giving way to the narrative created by the BJP."
He also remarked that Tirkey, being a man who has had a life of struggles, talks in a straightforward manner and never hesitates to speak his mind.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren sent a reply to the eight summons issued to him by the ED through a messenger from the Chief Minister’s office. Details of the reply are yet to be known.
In its summonses, the ED has asked the reasons for the CM not turning up in front of the agency and has sought his reply within a week.