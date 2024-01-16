Outrage among tribals in Jharkhand over ED’s actions: Congress' Bandhu Tirkey

RANCHI: Amid CM Hemant Soren's skipping of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged land scam case, Congress working president and senior tribal leader Bandhu Tirkey on Monday warned the ED of dire consequences for challenging an elected government in the state.

According to Tirkey, tribals in the state were feeling a sense of outrage against the ED.



Expressing strong objection against the words chosen by the ED, Tirkey said that an elected Chief Minister cannot be challenged like this. He is being harassed because of being a tribal son, the tribal leader remarked.

Notably, the last letter issued by ED said, “Either Soren comes himself between January 16 to 20 January, or the ED will have to come to him.”