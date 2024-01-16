PM Modi strikes chord with tribals, says Ram incomplete without Shabari

NEW DELHI: Striking a chord with the tribals a week ahead of the January 22 Ayodhya Ram temple ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the story of Lord Ram was not possible without Mata Shabari.

The prime minister was interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) virtually.

He said that Mata Shabari played a massive role in the transformation of Prince Ram to ‘Maryada Purushottam’ Ram.

“Dashrath’s son Ram emerged as Deenbandhu Ram only when he ate the ‘tasted’ berries of tribal Mata Shabari” Modi asserted, giving a sentimental touch to the tribal connection of Shabari with Lord Ram.

Citing Ramcharitmanas to underline the importance of the community, he said, “Be it the story of Rajaram in Treta or the current situation, welfare is not possible without the poor, deprived and the tribals”. As many as 4 crore permanent houses were built for the poor in the last 10 years, he added.