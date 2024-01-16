Rajasthan promises Rs 10,000 each to 593 govt-run temples for Jan 22 celebrations

JAIPUR: During the special celebration scheduled for January 22nd, as part of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha programme, the government of Rajasthan, under the leadership of Bhajanlal Sharma, will allocate ten thousand rupees each to the 593 government-run temples in the state for elaborate decorations on this auspicious day.

Additionally, to enhance the festive spirit, the government will present special awards to the best-decorated 100 temples managed by the state’s Devsthan department. This allocation signifies an expenditure of nearly six crores from public funds for temple decorations.

As part of the preparations for the Ayodhya Ram Temple event, the Rajasthan government has already announced significant reductions in electricity rates for all markets in Jaipur. This initiative aims to replicate the vibrant atmosphere of Diwali decorations on January 22nd. Furthermore, the Bhajanlal government has declared January 22nd as a dry day, prohibiting the sale of liquor across the entire state.

Devasthan Minister Jora Ram Kumawat expressed, “The consecration of Ram Lalla is comparable to a nationwide festival, evoking unparalleled enthusiasm. In our state, the Devasthan Department is dedicated to celebrating it as a grand festival.”