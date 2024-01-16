'Sold' infant found after 8 months, doctor among 3 held

During investigation, Babita was arrested and she informed the police that she had passed on the child to an acquaintance woman, Jamuna, to sell the child to a doctor in Hapur in exchange for money, the police said.

"However, Babita said she does not know the address or contact number of Jamuna, whom she had handed over the child," Katheria told reporters.

With the help of surveillance team and manual probe, Jamuna was traced and it was found that she was in touch with a doctor, Deepak Tyagi, in Hapur, the police officer said.