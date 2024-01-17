BJP gets down to brass tacks, focuses on 1st-time voters for LS elections

@ New Delhi
As part of its electoral strategy for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP on Tuesday got down to brass tacks at a key meeting involving the party’s cluster in charges. Participating in the meeting, BJP’s principal strategist Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda dwelt on the party’s various outreaches and public interactions.
“The party had wider consultations on the contours of the party’s campaign across all 543 Lok Sabha seats. We focused on first-time voters who are likely to play a vital role in shaping the LS poll results,” said a senior party leader. He said the party’s cluster in charges will highlight the achievements of the Modi government, besides focusing on welfare works for OBCs, SCs, STs, youths and women. The targeted are the intended beneficiaries whom we have to persuade about the welfare schemes.
Around 250 party leaders, including cluster in-charges, attended the meeting in which Shah emphasized how PM Modi-led government has worked for the welfare of the poor.
The cluster in charges and other leaders attending the meeting were also asked to ensure proper reach-out to voters with numerous successes of the government. Vinod Tawde, national general secretary, quoting details of the meeting told the media that the government has been working on making India a big power.
Sources said that party chief JP Nadda asked the leaders to ensure the BJP’s further expansion across the country. Tawde also told the media that the BJP will work to ensure not only its victory but also that of the allies. He said the party leaders will go to villages as part of the ‘Gaon Chalein’ campaign to connect with various voting groups.
The meeting of the BJP OBC Morcha was also held with its office-bearers under the chair of its national president Dr K Laxman. Dr Laxman discussed various outreaches of the Morcha with the office-bearers stressing the importance of intensifying outreach plans across the country.
Meanwhile, the BJP on Tuesday named former UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan as its candidate for the by-poll to a seat in the state’s legislative council, months after he lost an Assembly by-election.