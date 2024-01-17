BJP gets down to brass tacks, focuses on 1st-time voters for LS elections

@ New Delhi

As part of its electoral strategy for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP on Tuesday got down to brass tacks at a key meeting involving the party’s cluster in charges. Participating in the meeting, BJP’s principal strategist Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda dwelt on the party’s various outreaches and public interactions.

“The party had wider consultations on the contours of the party’s campaign across all 543 Lok Sabha seats. We focused on first-time voters who are likely to play a vital role in shaping the LS poll results,” said a senior party leader. He said the party’s cluster in charges will highlight the achievements of the Modi government, besides focusing on welfare works for OBCs, SCs, STs, youths and women. The targeted are the intended beneficiaries whom we have to persuade about the welfare schemes.

Around 250 party leaders, including cluster in-charges, attended the meeting in which Shah emphasized how PM Modi-led government has worked for the welfare of the poor.