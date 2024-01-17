Centre plans to reduce road accident deaths by 50% in 6 yrs: Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that he Centre has set the target to reduce road accident deaths by 50 per cent in six years.

He added that road safety is the top-most priority of the government and blamed poor road engineering for higher accident rates in the country.

“Rising number of accidents and deaths is very serious and unfortunate. Basically, engineers are responsible for road accident deaths but people blame the drivers. The root problem is defective planning and poor detailed project reports (DPRs),” he said.

He was speaking at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) national conclave on ‘Road Safety - Indian Roads@2030 - Raising the Bar of Safety’. He urged infrastructure developers to work upon how quality of road construction can be improved as far road safety is concerned.