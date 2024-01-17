Centre plans to reduce road accident deaths by 50% in 6 yrs: Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that he Centre has set the target to reduce road accident deaths by 50 per cent in six years.
He added that road safety is the top-most priority of the government and blamed poor road engineering for higher accident rates in the country.
“Rising number of accidents and deaths is very serious and unfortunate. Basically, engineers are responsible for road accident deaths but people blame the drivers. The root problem is defective planning and poor detailed project reports (DPRs),” he said.
He was speaking at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) national conclave on ‘Road Safety - Indian Roads@2030 - Raising the Bar of Safety’. He urged infrastructure developers to work upon how quality of road construction can be improved as far road safety is concerned.
“Human behaviour is very problematic. People obey the laws when they go to foreign countries, but when home, they don’t. Education is also an issue. There is neither fear nor respect for law. Somewhere we need to enforce the law but everything can’t be achieved only with enforcement. Through the Road Safety Bill passed, we have taken a lot of decisions like heavy fines,” added Gadkari.
He said that change in social behaviour is crucial along with focusing on strengthening the ‘4Es of Road Safety’ -Engineering (Road & Vehicle Engineering) - Enforcement - Education and Emergency Medical Service.
As per the latest report on Road Accidents 2022, there have been 4.6 lakh road accidents, 1.68 lakh road accident deaths and 4 lakh serious injuries in the year.
Gadkari said that there has been an increase in road accidents by 12 per cent and in deaths on roads by 10 per cent which resulted in socio-economic loss of 3.14 per cent to Gross domestic product (GDP).