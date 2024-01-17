Congress announces Tikaram Julie as LoP for Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Nearly seven weeks after losing the assembly elections, the Congress has finally named Tikaram Julie, the Alwar Rural MLA and former minister, as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

This announcement is historic as Julie becomes the first Dalit face to hold this position in the state, breaking away from the traditional choice of both Congress and BJP.

Julie, a three-time MLA from Alwar Rural, previously served as a Minister of state in the Gehlot government. The role of Jitendra Singh in Julie’s appointment as the Leader of Opposition is noteworthy.

Despite the Rajasthan Assembly election results being out for over a month, the Congress high command faced delays in finalising the LoP, sparking discussions within political circles and on social media.

The delay led to speculation about contenders, including former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. However, with Pilot appointed in-charge of Chhattisgarh, the race for Leader of Opposition saw shifts.

The announcement of the new LoP was held up because of a major fiction between Gehlot and Pilot factions.

While Pilot was keen to bring in Harish Choudhary as LoP Gehlot had floated the number of names.