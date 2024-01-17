Jharkhand: JMM workers block roads, shut shops in Sahebganj against ED summons to CM

SAHEBGANJ: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers took to the streets in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district on Wednesday to enforce the nine-hour district bandh called to protest the ED summons to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Raising slogans against central probe agencies, the ruling party workers halted traffic and forced shops to down shutters in various parts of Sahebganj city and other parts of the district including Barhait, the assembly constituency of the chief minister.

The ED had on January 13 sent a letter to the chief minister, asking him to be available for questioning in the case between January 16 and January 20, sources said. In reply, Soren told the ED it can record his statement on January 20.