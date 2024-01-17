Mahua Moitra to approach Delhi HC against eviction order

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra will approach the Delhi High Court today to challenge a notice asking her to vacate the government bungalow she had been allotted as an MP and warning of "use of force" if necessary, NDTV reports quoting sources.

According to the report, Moitra's lawyers have said she is a candidate for the Lok Sabha polls. MPs, they have said, are allowed to keep their homes from the last day of the Parliament session before a general election to the day of results. Since Ms Moitra has been named as a candidate, this should apply to her as well, they have argued.

News agency ANI has reported that Mahua Moitra received fresh notice to vacate her government-allotted accommodation in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This is the third notice served to Moitra by the Directorate of Estate, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, asking her to vacate her official bungalow and comes shortly after she was expelled from the Lok Sabha in connection with the 'cash-for-query' case.