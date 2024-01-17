NIA chargesheet against Pak-based terrorist, 4 others

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror probe agency NIA today said it has filed a chargesheet against five persons, including “designated individual terrorists” Lakhbir Singh Rode and Ranjot, in a case relating to cross-border smuggling of arms via drones in Punjab.

In an official statement, the agency identified the others named in the chargesheet -- Taranjot Singh and Gurjit Singh of Gurdaspur district of Punjab and Rehmat Ali, a Pakistan-based smuggler.

The chargesheet was filed today in the NIA Special Court, Mohali, Punjab, after investigation in a case relating to the recovery of firearms and ammunition from a cremation ground in village Bagtana Boharwala, Dera Baba Nanak, Batala, on March 24, last year. The seizure included five Glock Pistols, 10 magazines and live cartridges (9 MM), it added.

The case was initially registered at Batala police station on March 24, 2023, under various sections of the Arms and Aircraft Acts. The NIA took over the case and re-registered it and added several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UAPA on March 25, 2023.