PM Modi offers prayers at Guruvayur; attends Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding

THRISSUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple following which he attended and solemnized the marriage of Bhagya Suresh, daughter of actor-turned-BJP politician Suresh Gopi.
The PM reached Guruvayur at around 7.25 am and got refreshed at Sreevalsam Guest house of Guruvayur Devaswom board. Later, he offered Thulabharam with lotus flowers to the deity Sree Guruvayoorappan. After completing the darshan at around 8.30 am, Modi wished around 20 couples who got married in Guruvayur ahead of his arrival. He reportedly greeted them with flowers and sweets, before clicking photographs with them.
Bhagya Suresh's wedding was held at the first mandapam in the east entrance of the Guruvayur temple at 8.45 am during which PM Modi handed over the flower garlands to the bride and groom. He also blessed them after which he had a conversation with the actors who were present at the wedding.