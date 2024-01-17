PM Modi offers prayers at Guruvayur; attends Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding

THRISSUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple following which he attended and solemnized the marriage of Bhagya Suresh, daughter of actor-turned-BJP politician Suresh Gopi.

The PM reached Guruvayur at around 7.25 am and got refreshed at Sreevalsam Guest house of Guruvayur Devaswom board. Later, he offered Thulabharam with lotus flowers to the deity Sree Guruvayoorappan. After completing the darshan at around 8.30 am, Modi wished around 20 couples who got married in Guruvayur ahead of his arrival. He reportedly greeted them with flowers and sweets, before clicking photographs with them.