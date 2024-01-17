SpiceJet flyer gets stuck inside toilet during Bengaluru flight, airline to reimburse full fare

SpiceJet confirmed the incident and said it would provide the passenger a full refund.

Flight No. SG 268, scheduled to fly on January 16 by 10.55 pm, was delayed by nearly three hours and departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport only on January 17 at 2 am.

Sometime after the flight took off, the flyer went to the lavatory but was unable to come out of it after repeated attempts at opening the latch. His screams alerted the crew who tried their hand at unlatching it but failed.

Senior cabin crew member Sudeepta Dasgupta did some smart thinking and penned a calming note, sliding it under the door to the trapped passenger: “Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in few minutes, so please close the commode and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, an engineer will come, do not panic.”

The flight reached at 3.42 a.m on Tuesday and the shocked passenger was able to step out after an engineer came on board and rectified the latch.

Asked about the issue, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on Spicejet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock. Throughout the journey our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door and the passenger received immediate medical support. The passenger is being provided a full refund. SpiceJet regrets and apologises for the inconvenience caused to the passenger.”