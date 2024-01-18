Arms loot case: CBI files chargesheet against 5 accused

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against five people in a case pertaining to looting of arms and ammunition from Manipur Police personnel in May 2023.

CBI officials said those who have been named in the charge sheet include Moirangthem Anand Singh, Athokpam Kajit, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha alias Michael, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei alias Romojit and Keisham Johnson alias Jhonson.

The CBI in a statement said that the chargesheet was filed before the court of chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup (Metro) in Assam’s Guwahati.