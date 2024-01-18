Chandigarh MC polls presiding officer falls sick, Cong-AAP councillors stage protest

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the municipal councillors of the Congress and the AAP staged a protest here, claiming that they were not being allowed to go inside the municipal corporation.

Councilors owing allegiance to the AAP and Congress also shouted slogans against the BJP.

The Chandigarh mayoral polls are scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said they have come to know that presiding officer Anil Masih has fallen sick, apprehending that the poll for the Chandigarh mayoral polls may not take place on Thursday.

"I have just come to know that the presiding officer for the elections has been hospitalised," said Bansal while speaking to reporters.

Bansal accused the BJP of not allowing the polls to take place on Thursday as they were to face defeat in the elections.

The polls for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor will be held on Thursday.