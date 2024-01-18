Haryana Congress a divided house, rolls out 2 yatras to promote Rahul’s message

CHANDIGARH: The infighting in Haryana Congress has intensified with two groups within the party planning their own yatras, each claiming to promote the message of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The SRK group — comprising Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Chaudhary — the arch rivals of former chief minister and current Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday kick-started their ‘Jan Sandesh Yatra’. This was despite a warning from the state party president Deepak Babaria against undertaking any campaign or programme separate from the official programme of the party. The party is currently undertaking a ‘Ghar Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign, launched by Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan, a Hooda confidante.

Addressing a gathering at the grain market in Hisar, AICC general secretary and former Union minister Kumari Selja said that the Jan Sandesh Yatra will go to all the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. “Through the yatra, the message of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party national president Mallikarjun Kharge will be conveyed to the common man,” she said.