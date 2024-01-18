‘Not coming’: Lalu, Pawar turn down Jan 22 temple invite

NEW DELHI: INDIA bloc’s key players Lalu Prasad and Sharad Pawar appear to have gone with the Congress line over the Ayodhya event due January 22.

“I will not go to the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” Lalu said in Patna without spelling out any reason for the decision. It was on October 23, 1990, when BJP’s LK Advani, on the way to Ayodhya from Somnath aboard a ‘rath,’ was arrested in Bihar’s Samastipur on the orders of the then CM Lalu Prasad.

On the other hand, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday that he has written to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, declining its invite. He cited “incomplete construction of Ram temple” as the reason for not being able to attend the event. Pawar in his letter also said that he would offer prayers to Lord Ram after the completion of the temple construction. He said the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram is a symbol of faith and devotion.