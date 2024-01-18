SC rejects Punjab govt appeal against Congress MLA Khaira's bail in 2015 drugs case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday in its order rejected an appeal filed by the Punjab government against the bail granted to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.

According to the prosecution, the drug case was registered in 2015 at Jalalabad in Fazilka.

Nine people, including Gurdev Singh, allegedly a close aide of Khaira, were booked in connection with the case.

The order was a big relief for Khaira, who was fighting it since last 8 years in various courts.

The Apex Court refused to interfere to the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had granted bail to Khaira.