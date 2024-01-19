Plea challenging bail to Punjab Cong MLA junked

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Punjab government’s plea challenging the bail granted to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances case.

According to the prosecution, the drug case was registered in 2015 at Jalalabad in Fazilka. Nine people, including Gurdev Singh, allegedly a close aide of Khaira, were booked in connection with the case.

The court order came as a big relief for Khaira, who was fighting it since last eight years in various courts.

It refused to interfere with the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had granted bail to Khaira.

The bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and KV Viswanathan, refusing to stay the bail order, said, “When the high court has already applied its mind, we don’t think it is a fit case for interference by this court.”