Rajasthan: In 1st cabinet meet after 45 days, RAS exams deferred

JAIPUR: In the first cabinet meeting of the Bhajan Lal Sharma government 45 days after the BJP won Rajasthan elections, it was decided to extend the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) mains exams date, which job aspirants have been demanding since past few weeks.
The inaugural cabinet meeting of the Bhajan Lal government, held a day before the first session of the new assembly, marked a series of important decisions. For the past few weeks, hundreds of youngsters had been sitting on dharna at the University of Rajasthan demanding postponement of the state’s top examination to recruit senior officials for the bureaucracy.
In another crucial move, the meeting decided to review and scrutinise decisions taken during the last six months of the previous Ashok Gehlot government. To facilitate the “comprehensive review”, a committee was formed, which was asked to file its report within three months, ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Kirori Lal Meena told the media after the meeting.
Rathore said that the committee’s mandate encompasses investigating decisions made in the last six months of the Gehlot government. The findings of the report would be submitted presented to Sharma.
Further announcements included the cabinet approval for reinstating pensions for MISA detainees and endorsing the 100-day action plan for various departments. The cabinet envisions this plan as instrumental in ensuring the timely execution of departmental tasks.
Other key decisions from the meeting include the provision of one subsidized cylinder per month to each family. Beginning January 6, changes in Annapurna Kitchen involve an increase in food quantity from 450 grams to 600 grams, comprising chapati, dal, vegetables and millets. The ‘thali’ cost, previously was Rs 25, has been revised to `30, with the government subsidizing `22.
A specialized team has been set up to check illegal mining, overseen by the collector, it was decided in the meeting. Simultaneously, plans are underway to initiate work on ERCP, along with the decision to complete 30-40% of the resolution paperwork before the budget is finalized. On December 15, the CM, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, took oath.
100-day action plan
The decisions included the cabinet approval for reinstating pensions for MISA detainees and endorsing the 100-day action plan for various departments. The plan is instrumental in timely execution of tasks.