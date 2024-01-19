Rajasthan: In 1st cabinet meet after 45 days, RAS exams deferred

JAIPUR: In the first cabinet meeting of the Bhajan Lal Sharma government 45 days after the BJP won Rajasthan elections, it was decided to extend the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) mains exams date, which job aspirants have been demanding since past few weeks.

The inaugural cabinet meeting of the Bhajan Lal government, held a day before the first session of the new assembly, marked a series of important decisions. For the past few weeks, hundreds of youngsters had been sitting on dharna at the University of Rajasthan demanding postponement of the state’s top examination to recruit senior officials for the bureaucracy.

In another crucial move, the meeting decided to review and scrutinise decisions taken during the last six months of the previous Ashok Gehlot government. To facilitate the “comprehensive review”, a committee was formed, which was asked to file its report within three months, ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Kirori Lal Meena told the media after the meeting.