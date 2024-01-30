India nominates 'Maratha Military Landscapes' for 2024-25 UNESCO World Heritage list

The inception of the Maratha Military ideology dates to 17th Century during the reign of the Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by the 1670 CE and continued through subsequent rules until Peshwa rule till 1818 CE.

The Maratha Military landscapes have been nominated for the cultural criteria category, which is one of the two categories for nomination, the other being natural criteria.

The Maratha Military Landscapes of India is being considered for nomination based on its exceptional representation of a cultural tradition or civilization, serving as a remarkable example of a specific type of architecture, technology, or landscape that reflects a significant period in human history.

It is directly linked to events, living traditions, ideas, beliefs, and artistic and literary works of universal significance.

At present, there are 42 World Heritage sites in the country and 34 of them are cultural sites, seven are natural sites and one is mixed site. In Maharashtra, there are six World Heritage Sites, five cultural and one natural these are, Ajanta Caves (1983), Ellora Caves (1983), Elephanta Caves (1987), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) (2004), Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai (2018) and western Ghats of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala is serial property in natural category (2012).