India nominates 'Maratha Military Landscapes' for 2024-25 UNESCO World Heritage list

'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' will be India’s nomination for recognition as UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2024-25.
The twelve parts of this nomination are Salher Fort, Shivneri Fort, Lohgad, Khanderi Fort, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala Fort, Vijay durg and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu's Gingee Fort also made it to the list.
"The Maratha Military Landscapes of India, which developed between 17th and 19th centuries, represent an extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers. This extraordinary network of forts, varying in hierarchies, scales and typological features, is a result of integrating the landscape, terrain and physiographic characteristics distinctive to the Sahyadri mountain ranges, the Konkan Coast, Deccan Plateau and the Eastern Ghats in the Indian Peninsula," read a statement of the ministry.
The Maratha Military Landscapes of India included in the Tentative List of World Heritage sites in 2021 is the sixth cultural property nominated for inclusion in the World Heritage List from Maharashtra.
There are more than 390 forts in Maharashtra out of which only 12 forts are selected under the Maratha Military Landscapes of India, of these eight forts are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
Shivneri Fort, Lohgad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala Fort, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and Gingee Fort are under the jurisdiction of ASI while Salher fort, Rajgad, Khanderi Fort and Pratapgarh are protected by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Maharashtra.
The inception of the Maratha Military ideology dates to 17th Century during the reign of the Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by the 1670 CE and continued through subsequent rules until Peshwa rule till 1818 CE.
The Maratha Military landscapes have been nominated for the cultural criteria category, which is one of the two categories for nomination, the other being natural criteria.
The Maratha Military Landscapes of India is being considered for nomination based on its exceptional representation of a cultural tradition or civilization, serving as a remarkable example of a specific type of architecture, technology, or landscape that reflects a significant period in human history.
It is directly linked to events, living traditions, ideas, beliefs, and artistic and literary works of universal significance.
At present, there are 42 World Heritage sites in the country and 34 of them are cultural sites, seven are natural sites and one is mixed site. In Maharashtra, there are six World Heritage Sites, five cultural and one natural these are, Ajanta Caves (1983), Ellora Caves (1983), Elephanta Caves (1987), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) (2004), Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai (2018) and western Ghats of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala is serial property in natural category (2012).