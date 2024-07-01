CBI registers case in fake admissions of 4L students in Haryana govt schools

NEW DELHI: The CBI, which is probing the highly controversial NEET-UG exam paper leaks, has registered yet another case in connection with 4 lakh ‘fake students’ detected in Haryana government schools in 2016.

Interestingly, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had handed over the case to the CBI on November 2, 2019, but the federal probe agency registered an FIR only earlier this week, after a delay of nearly five years.

Meanwhile, sources said that the CBI had approached the Supreme Court claiming that the investigation may require huge manpower and the probe should be handed over to the state police. The apex court dismissed the petition recently, after which the CBI registered the FIR.