Chair has no switch to turn off mics, says Speaker Om Birla

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said the presiding officers do not have any switch or remote control to turn off the microphones of members raising issues in the House.

Birla took strong objection to members casting aspersions on the Chair by alleging that when they rise to speak in the House, their microphones are turned off by the presiding officers.

The allegation of the Chair turning the microphone off was a matter of utmost concern, the Speaker said, adding that he wanted the House to deliberate on the issue.

"The Chair only gives ruling/directives. The member whose name is called gets to speak in the House.The mic is controlled as per the directives of the Chair.The person sitting in the Chair does not have a remote control or a switch for the microphones," he said.

Birla said the members of all political parties have representation on the panel of chairpersons who preside over the proceedings in the absence of the Speaker.