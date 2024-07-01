Patna Diary | Domestic, foreign investors at mega event

After the grand success of the 2023 edition, Bihar is set to host domestic and foreign investors at a mega event in December this year. The two-day ‘Bihar Business Connect’ event will be organised on December 11 and 12 in the state capital. In the lead-up to the event, roadshows will be held in various cities, starting from Kolkata on Monday. Bihar Industries Minister Nitish Mishra said that Bihar has a strategic locational advantage which can cater to the entire northeast, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan and its air and road connectivity is par excellence. The state can also boast three airports in Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga.

BCCI okays cricket panel to establish stadium

The Board for Cricket in Control in India (BCCI) has given go-ahead to the Bihar Cricket Association to begin with the construction work of Moin-ul-Haq stadium to establish state of the art stadium and a dedicated cricket academy in the state, with an aim at enhancing the cricketing landscape in Bihar. BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote to Bihar chief secretary Brajesh Mehrotra recently assuring the latter that the newly built stadium would be dedicated to the development of cricket in the state. BCA president Rakesh Tiwary said that the Moin-ul-Haq would be a world class stadium.

Manjhi smells conspiracy behind bridge collapse

Blame game is on after the collapse of several bridges in Bihar. While union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi smelt a conspiracy behind the collapse of five bridges in the state in just 11 days, deputy chief minister and BJP state chief Samrat Choudhary said that the government would not sit idle over such a serious matter and guilty would not be spared, whoever they may be. Manjhi said that such incidents didn’t happen earlier, which raised questions. Leader of opposition in state assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that with double engine government, there is ‘there is mangalraj (good rule) in Bihar’.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

