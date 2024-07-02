26-yr-old Bihar woman bobbitises man over denial of marriage, held

PATNA: A 26-year-old woman allegedly chopped off the genitals of a man in Bihar’s Saran district on Monday, reportedly due to repeated denials of marriage. The woman has been taken into custody, and a blood-stained knife was recovered from her possession.

The incident took place at a private nursing home under the Marhaura police station in Saran district around 10 am on Monday. The woman, who claimed to be a doctor, had been in a relationship with 30-year-old Ved Prakash for over two years.

She accused him of sexually exploiting her under the pretext of marriage.

The woman revealed that she took the extreme step after Ved Prakash failed to appear at the court for their registered marriage on July 1. Deeply hurt by his actions, she called him to her clinic, injected him with medicine, and then chopped off his genitals, leaving him bleeding profusely.

She immediately called the police to the nursing home and handed over the blood-stained knife. The police took the victim to the government Sadar Hospital in Chhapra, from where he was referred to a private nursing home in Patna. His condition is reported to be stable.

SP Saran, Kumar Ashish, said that the woman has been taken into custody. During the initial inquiry, it was revealed that they had been in a relationship for a long time.

The woman said the interrogators that Ved Prakash had promised to marry her but failed to show up at the court for their registered marriage. She claimed that she had to undergo two abortions at his persuasion.