Jharkhand HC spots ‘error’ in BNS printed edition

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of an error in the Universal LexisNexis edition of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) bare act.

The Division Bench of Justices Ananda Sen and Subhash Chand noted that Section 103(2), which deals with lynching, had been incorrectly reproduced in the LexisNexis version. The version used the words “any other ground” instead of “any other similar ground.”

“While going through the ‘Bare Act – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’, we found a major omission and error that goes to the root of one of the penal provisions and changes its interpretation and application. The said error is in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

Section 103 of the said Act provides for the punishment of murder. Subsection (1) of Section 103 states that whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or with imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to a fine,” the court said.