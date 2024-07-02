PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks at 4 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha at around 4pm.

Before his speech in the Parliament, Modi addressed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting.

He asked NDA MPs to follow parliamentary rules and conduct, and learn from senior members about the best practices, comments that came a day after the ruling alliance accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of making a "most irresponsible" speech.

Modi's response to Parliament will come a day after Rahul Gandhi's fiery first speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a broad range of pressing issues, including the ethnic conflict in Manipur, the NEET controversy, the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment and the farm crisis.