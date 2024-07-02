Portions of Rahul Gandhi's LS speech expunged; 'truth can't be expunged in reality' retorts Congress MP

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Modi government after parts of his Monday's Lok Sabha speech were expunged from records, stating, "truth can be expunged in Modi's world but not in reality."
Several portions of the maiden speech of Rahul Gandhi as Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha targeting the central government over various issues, including minorities, NEET row and the Agnipath scheme, among others, have been expunged from the records of the Parliament on the orders of the Speaker. The portions expunged include his comments on Hindus and PM Narendra Modi, the BJP-RSS, among others.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday, the Leader of Opposition remarked, "In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say; that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth."
Rahul Gandhi, in his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon, during the debate on the motion of thanks on President Draupadi Murmu's address, accused the BJP and RSS of preaching and spreading violence and hatred. His remarks drew protests from the Treasury benches.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, among others, stood up to express their protest and rebut the Congress MP's remarks.
The BJP leaders accused the Congress MP "of speaking lies, misleading the House and terming the entire Hindu community violent."
The Congress hit back with counter-allegations against the Modi govt.
Rahul Gandhi invoked Lord Shiva, Prophet Mohammad, Guru Nanak, Jesus Christ, Lord Budha and Lord Mahavir, saying that he had taken the idea of fearlessness from their teachings.
PM Modi slammed Rahul Gandhi during his speech. "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter," the Prime Minister said. Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.
While the BJP held a press conference later to denounce Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Congress also held an evening press conference to slam the ruling party at the Centre.
Among the portions of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech that got expunged were his accusations against the BJP, stating that the party was treating minorities unfairly and perpetrating violence.
Portions of the Congress MP's remarks on industrialists Adani and Ambani and on the Agniveer Scheme were also expunged.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)