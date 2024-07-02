Portions of Rahul Gandhi's LS speech expunged; 'truth can't be expunged in reality' retorts Congress MP

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Modi government after parts of his Monday's Lok Sabha speech were expunged from records, stating, "truth can be expunged in Modi's world but not in reality."

Several portions of the maiden speech of Rahul Gandhi as Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha targeting the central government over various issues, including minorities, NEET row and the Agnipath scheme, among others, have been expunged from the records of the Parliament on the orders of the Speaker. The portions expunged include his comments on Hindus and PM Narendra Modi, the BJP-RSS, among others.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday, the Leader of Opposition remarked, "In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say; that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth."