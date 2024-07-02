Stampede at religious event in Hathras claims 116 lives, unofficial toll at 130

LUCKNOW: At least 116 people, mostly women, were killed on Tuesday in a stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.
The incident occurred during a 'satsang' (prayer meeting) organised in honour of a local guru, Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari, and the stampede broke out as the crowd began to leave the event. Bhole Baba Narayan Hari who was addressing the congregation is reportedly absconding
Aligarh Range IG Shalabh Mathur said to news agency PTI that 116 people have died in the incident.
Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar had earlier confirmed over 50 deaths, "A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors ... District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and bodies are still being recovered... Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event... A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter... The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased..."
While unofficial reports indicate a toll exceeding 130 deaths, officials have only confirmed 87 fatalities thus far. Authorities have deployed police forces from neighbouring districts Etah and Aligarh. Hospitals across Hathras, Etah, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra, both private and government-run, have been placed on high alert.
The UP Government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 Lakh each to the to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. CM Adityanath is personally monitoring the situation and has dispatched two ministers, the Chief Secretary, and the DGP to the site.
Shakuntala Devi, an eyewitness to the tragic stampede described the chaotic scene following a Satsang of Bhole Baba. According to her account, as the event concluded, a large number of people began exiting the venue. The uneven road surface led to a sudden stampede, causing individuals to fall over each other in the rush. This unfortunate incident resulted in multiple casualties and injuries.
Earlier, Etah Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Umesh Tripathi confirmed receiving 27 bodies so far at the medical college for autopsy.
Around 150 people were injured and are being treated at Sikandrau Community Health Centre, Hathras District Hospital, and they are also taken to Etah Medical College.
According to local sources, at least 15,000 people were present at the religious event during the time of the incident.
Etah SP Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that as soon as the Satsang was over, people, packed in a small hall, rushed to get out and fell over each other, leading to a stampede resulting in several casualties.
An FIR will be filed against the program organizers, and the administration is preparing for major action in response to the tragedy.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed sorrow over the tragic incident She described the loss of lives, including women and children, as heart-rending. In a post on X in Hindi, President Murmu conveyed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow over the stampede and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. PM conveyed his condolences in Lok Sabha, assuring all possible assistance from the central government.
The chiefs of the SP and the BSP, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the deaths in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district during a religious congregation.
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Yadav has demanded immediate provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured, party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement.
In a post on X, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, "It is very sad that a large number of people died and many were injured in a stampede during a religious gathering in Hathras district of UP and a young man was killed during a Buddhist/Bhim Katha in Agra."
"The government should investigate these incidents and take appropriate action and provide financial assistance to the victim families," she said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and assured him of all possible Central help to deal with the situation arising after a stampede at Hathras.
The chief minister also apprised Shah about the tragic incident which has claimed over a 100 lives.
"Spoke to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath ji, regarding the accident in Hathras and got information about the incident and assured all possible help from the central government.
NDRF medical team is also reaching Hathras soon," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.
Earlier, the home minister expressed his grief over the stampede at a religious congregation at Hathras and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.