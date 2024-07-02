Stampede at religious event in Hathras claims 116 lives, unofficial toll at 130

LUCKNOW: At least 116 people, mostly women, were killed on Tuesday in a stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

The incident occurred during a 'satsang' (prayer meeting) organised in honour of a local guru, Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari, and the stampede broke out as the crowd began to leave the event. Bhole Baba Narayan Hari who was addressing the congregation is reportedly absconding

Aligarh Range IG Shalabh Mathur said to news agency PTI that 116 people have died in the incident.

Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar had earlier confirmed over 50 deaths, "A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors ... District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and bodies are still being recovered... Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event... A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter... The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased..."

While unofficial reports indicate a toll exceeding 130 deaths, officials have only confirmed 87 fatalities thus far. Authorities have deployed police forces from neighbouring districts Etah and Aligarh. Hospitals across Hathras, Etah, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra, both private and government-run, have been placed on high alert.

The UP Government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 Lakh each to the to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. CM Adityanath is personally monitoring the situation and has dispatched two ministers, the Chief Secretary, and the DGP to the site.