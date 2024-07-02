Stampede at religious event in Hathras claims at least 50 lives, toll likely to rise

LUCKNOW: At least 50 people, mostly women, were killed on Tuesday in a stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.
The incident occurred during a 'satsang' (prayer meeting) organised in honour of a local guru, Bhole Baba aka Narayan Saakar Hari, and the stampede broke out as the crowd began to leave the event, reported NDTV.
Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said, "A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors ... District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and bodies are still being recovered... Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event... A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter... The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased..."
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has rushed UP cabinet ministers Chaudhury Lakshmi Narain and Sandeep Singh, UP Chief Secretary Manoj Singh, and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar to the spot.
Earlier, Etah Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Umesh Tripathi confirmed receiving 27 bodies so far at the medical college for autopsy.
Around 150 people were injured and are being treated at Sikandrau Community Health Centre, Hathras District Hospital, and they are also taken to Etah Medical College.
According to local sources, at least 15,000 people were present at the religious event during the time of the incident.
Etah SP Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that as soon as the Satsang was over, people, packed in a small hall, rushed to get out and fell over each other, leading to a stampede resulting in several casualties.
The UP Government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 Lakh each to the to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.