117 devotees die in U.P. stampede

LUCKNOW: At least 117 people, including women and children, died due to suffocation and fatal injuries after a stampede broke out at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the toll may go up as scores of people were seriously injured in the melee.

The accident happened in Phulrai village of Ratibhanpur locality under Sikandrau tehsil area of Hathras district around 3 pm on Tuesday.

According to Etah SP Rajesh Kumar Singh, as soon as the satsang (prayer meeting) got over, people who were packed in a small hall rushed out. They fell over each other, leading to stampede. Aligarh Range IG Shalabh Mathur confirmed 117 deaths, while unofficial reports put the number at 130.

Police officials say a huge gathering of around 15,000 people had thronged the venue to attend the satsang held by Bhole Baba, a popular preacher who has followers in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. The venue was packed to the brim.

“The number of attendees exceeded the administration’s permitted limit at the venue, leading to a stampede during Bhole Baba’s satsang,” a statement by the state government said. An FIR has been registered against the organisers and the baba, who is reportedly absconding.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government will thoroughly investigate whether it was a ‘tragedy or a conspiracy’ and take action against those responsible. He also constituted a probe team comprising Additional Director General of Police Agra zone Anupam Kulshreshtha and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner Chaitra V to ascertain the reasons for the mishap. He has sought the probe report within 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The Uttar Pradesh government will also give similar compensation to the victims.