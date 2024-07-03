Oath-taking procedure recast after Owaisi’s ‘Jai Palestine’ remark in LS

NEW DELHI: A significant amendment has been introduced in the Lok Sabha about the oath-taking procedure for the elected members. This comes against the backdrop of a recent controversy sparked by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi adding ‘Jai Palestine’ after taking his oath. Apart from Owaisi, some other MPs too inserted slogans such as ‘Jai Samvidhan’ during their oaths, leading to debates over parliamentary decorum and adherence to the constitutional norms.

The Lok Sabha, under the authority of Rule 389 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, has now enforced stricter guidelines. According to the revised direction issued by the Speaker, members must strictly adhere to the form of oath or affirmation as prescribed in the Third Schedule to the Constitution.

The amended direction says: “A member shall make and subscribe oath or affirmation, as the case may be, in accordance with the form set out for the purpose, in the Third Schedule to the Constitution and shall not use any word or expression or make any remark to the form of oath or affirmation.” They are explicitly barred from adding any words, expressions, prefixes, or suffixes to the prescribed oath or affirmation.

This amendment marks a departure from previous practices where some members personalized their oaths with additional statements or slogans. Asaduddin Owaisi, responding to the controversy, defended his inclusion of ‘Jai Palestine’ by questioning its legality under constitutional provisions and emphasizing his right to express views.

However, the Lok Sabha’s new directive aims to standardise and uphold the sanctity of the oath-taking process, ensuring that all members adhere strictly to the constitutional format without deviations.

‘Silence on Manipur’

LS MP A Bimol Akoijam expressed his anguish over the absence of any reference to ethnic violence-hit Manipur in President’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. He drew attention to the 60,000 people living in deplorable conditions in relief camps in the state for a year.