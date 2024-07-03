Opposition walks out from Rajya Sabha, PM Modi says ethnic violence not new in Manipur

After a long silence on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally uttered the word in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Modi said his government is making all efforts to bring normalcy in the violence struck state. He further claimed that the incidents of violence are declining in Manipur.

We are trying our best to bring peace in Manipur, Modi said requesting everyone to corporate.

More than 500 people have been arrested, over 11,000 FIRs have been filed, the situation is returning to normal in most parts of Manipur, he said.

Modi also attacked the opposition for "taking advantage" of the incidents in Manipur.

"Stop politicising Manipur issue, one day Manipur will reject you," Modi said referring to Congress.

During his address, he said, "the government has completed 10 years. It has 20 more years to go." He also accused the opposition of trying to black out the decision of the people in the country.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties tried to interrupt the Prime Minister's speech chanting "Rajya Sabha ko radh karo, Jhooth bolna band karo (Adjourn Rajya Sabha, Stop Lying). They also staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha in middle of PM Modi's reply on Motion of Thanks to President's address.

Responding to opposition's walkout, the PM has said that the opposition has been defeated and now they are shouting and running away. He also added, "The opposition not able to digest mandate given by 140 crore people to NDA". The Rajya Sabha chairman has also criticised the opposition parties for staging walkout during PM's speech.

During his speech, the PM slammed the opposition over women's safety issues, and Dalit rights. He attacked the opposition for not talking about public flogging of a woman in West Bengal and Sandeshkhali incidents.

Speaking of the NEET exam irregularities the PM said, "I assure youth that govt will not spare those playing with their future.."

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed the Lok Sabha. During his address, he attacked the INDIA bloc and Rahul Gandhi on the opposition leader's recent remarks on Hinduism and other issues.