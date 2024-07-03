Opposition walks out from Rajya Sabha, PM Modi says ethnic violence not new in Manipur

After a long silence on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally uttered the word in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Modi said his government is making all efforts to bring normalcy in the violence struck state. He further claimed that the incidents of violence are declining in Manipur.
We are trying our best to bring peace in Manipur, Modi said requesting everyone to corporate.
More than 500 people have been arrested, over 11,000 FIRs have been filed, the situation is returning to normal in most parts of Manipur, he said.
Modi also attacked the opposition for "taking advantage" of the incidents in Manipur.
"Stop politicising Manipur issue, one day Manipur will reject you," Modi said referring to Congress.
During his address, he said, "the government has completed 10 years. It has 20 more years to go." He also accused the opposition of trying to black out the decision of the people in the country.
Meanwhile, the opposition parties tried to interrupt the Prime Minister's speech chanting "Rajya Sabha ko radh karo, Jhooth bolna band karo (Adjourn Rajya Sabha, Stop Lying). They also staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha in middle of PM Modi's reply on Motion of Thanks to President's address.
Responding to opposition's walkout, the PM has said that the opposition has been defeated and now they are shouting and running away. He also added, "The opposition not able to digest mandate given by 140 crore people to NDA". The Rajya Sabha chairman has also criticised the opposition parties for staging walkout during PM's speech.
During his speech, the PM slammed the opposition over women's safety issues, and Dalit rights. He attacked the opposition for not talking about public flogging of a woman in West Bengal and Sandeshkhali incidents.
Speaking of the NEET exam irregularities the PM said, "I assure youth that govt will not spare those playing with their future.."
On Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed the Lok Sabha. During his address, he attacked the INDIA bloc and Rahul Gandhi on the opposition leader's recent remarks on Hinduism and other issues.
Congress is trying to hide its black deeds by displaying copy of Constitution.
People voted for us as they know only we can safeguard Constitution.
Election results have not only boosted domestic capital markets but also generated enthusiasm in the world.
One crore women in self help groups have become 'lakhpati didis', number will increase to 3 crore in coming years.
Benefits of women empowerment are visible across all sectors.
We focus on development and not on vote-bank politics.
Only 3 crore farmers were beneficiaries of UPA's loan waiver, but NDA's PM-Kisan scheme benefited over 10 crore.
Govt has strengthened agriculture sector with micro planning ranging from farm to market.
There will be rapid transformation in public transportation in country; technology footprints will be seen in many sectors.
There will be a decisive fight against poverty in the coming five years.
When India becomes third largest economy, it will have a positive impact not only domestically but also at global level.
Our economy has moved from 10th position in world to fifth; we have got mandate to make India third largest economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that a government retained power for a third consecutive term after 60 years.
People have given their support to work done by BJP-led NDA govt in last 10 years.